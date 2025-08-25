Delhi engineer, friend held for assaulting cops in Gurugram

A 24-year-old man and his 25-year-old female friend were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel in an inebriated condition after being stopped for checking near Hong Kong market in Sector 56, police said on Monday. (Representational image)

The suspects were identified as Aryan Dua, an engineer from Anand Vihar, and Vatsala Banerjee, a graphics designer from CR Park, South Delhi. Both work in the Capital.

According to Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, the duo had partied at a restaurant in Sector-56 and were returning to Delhi around 11.50pm on Saturday when they were stopped at a drink-and-drive checkpoint. “Dua was driving his Skoda Rapid while Banerjee was sitting beside him. Dua was asked to produce car documents and undergo a breathalyser test, but both of them created a ruckus and didn’t even disclose their identities to the police personnel,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that the two assaulted the personnel on duty, following which they were taken to Sector 56 police station. They were booked under relevant provisions for assaulting a public servant and obstructing them from discharging duty. After being produced in court on Sunday, both were sent to judicial custody.