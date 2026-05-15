New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a regular bail application by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case. Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the agency, asking it to file its response.

While the court listed the main bail plea for hearing in July, it said it would hear Siddiqui's plea for interim bail at the end of this month.

The trial court had rejected Siddiqui's bail application on May 2.

Siddique was arrested for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students at his educational institution in Faridabad.

He was arrested on November 18, 2025 in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED probe in the case stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.

The agency has alleged the university generated ₹415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.

The varsity had also come under scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' probe in which two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another doctor, Umar-un-Nabi, associated with its hospital was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.

On February 7, the trial court had granted Siddiqui interim bail for two weeks on humanitarian grounds to care for his wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The ED challenged this temporary relief in the Delhi High Court, resulting in the trial court reconsidering the matter.

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