Delhi man injured, wife killed after drunk 21-yr-old hits two cars in Ggm

A 34-year-old man was badly injured and his wife was killed after the car in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding Skoda in an underpass near Sector-27 on Golf Course Road on Saturday, police said. Station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, Inspector Sunil Kumar, said that the Delhi couple was travelling towards Bristol Chowk when Avanish Sharma’s vehicle hit them from behind. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the accident took place at about 2.30am when Rahul Singh Yadav and his wife Disha (32), were returning to their residence in Vasant Kunj, Delhi after having dinner at a city restaurant.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The suspect, who was driving the speeding Skoda was identified as Avanish Sharma (21), from Panipat. Sharma was in an inebriated state and was speeding due to which he lost control and hit two cars, they said. A BBA student from a Sonipat college, Sharma was arrested from the spot.

Station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, Inspector Sunil Kumar, said that the Delhi couple was travelling towards Bristol Chowk in their Volkswagen Polo when Sharma’s vehicle hit them from behind. “Sharma first hit a car on its right which was moving just behind the Yadavs’ car and then veered off course and rammed into the couple’s car,” he said.

He said that other commuters alerted the cops after which an emergency response vehicle and an ambulance immediately reached the spot.

“Both Yadav and his wife were badly injured and they were rushed to a private hospital in Sector-43,” he said, adding that the occupants in the other car had escaped with minor injuries.

Investigators said that doctors declared Yadav’s wife dead soon after she was brought to the hospital. They, quoting the doctors, said that she had sustained severe head injury from the impact resulting in death.

Kumar said that Sharma was overpowered by the commuters at the spot and was later handed over to the police team. “Sharma, a BBA student, was completely drunk. He was arrested and brought to the station,” he said.

Meanwhile, all three cars were removed from the underpass to clear the road for traffic, police said.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, a FIR was registered against Sharma under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-I police station on Saturday.