Gurugram: An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police posted at Kapashera police station died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Rajeev Chowk on the National Highway (NH-48) on Friday morning, Gurugram police said.

Cop dies after speeding vehicle rams his bike on NH-48

Police said the incident took place at about 5am when the ASI was returning to his Sector 10A home on a motorcycle after finishing work.

Investigators said a few commuters alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and rushed him to a government hospital in Sector 10A.

Police said ASI Naresh Kumar (57), was severely injured and was bleeding profusely and doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

A senior police officer said ASI Kumar was in uniform at the time of the accident.

“The force of the collision was so severe that the victim was flung into a drain several feet away. Prima facie, it seems he was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. The motorcycle on which Kumar was travelling was also badly damaged,” the officer said, adding that he was a few metres away from his home when the accident took place.

The officer said Kumar sustained severe injury in his head which resulted in his death. “There are no CCTV cameras near the accident spot and investigators are relying on CCTV camera footage from nearby areas for clues,” he added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are trying to zero-in on the speeding vehicle.

On a complaint from Kumar’s son Rakesh, an FIR was registered under Section 279 (rash driving and riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram Sadar police station on Friday evening, police added.