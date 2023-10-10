Delhi woman left to die on road after accident in Gurugram Sector 12

A 29-year-old woman died after she was hit by a speeding vehicle on Old Gurugram-Delhi road near Shri Krishan Temple in Sector 12, police said on Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was a resident of Ashok Vihar in Delhi. (Representational image)

While several passersby gathered around her after the accident, nobody came forward to help as she lay injured and bleeding on the roadside for more than 20 minutes, officers aware of the incident said.

Police said that the incident took place around 9.30pm on Sunday when the deceased, identified as Mamta Kumari, was returning to her residence in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi after finishing work at her office in Gurugram.

According to police, nobody saw the vehicle hit Kumari, but several passersby gathered around the woman after the accident as she lay unconscious and bleeding heavily from her head. Police said that a woman who had come to a fast-food stall nearby, identified as Anni Sharma, was the one who helped woman.

“She was probably on a phone call with someone when she was hit as the call was still active while she lay unconscious. None of the passersby helped her,” Sharma said, adding that there were at least 10-15 people standing around.

Sharma said the woman was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A by an auto-rickshaw driver. Kumari’s family was alerted around 10pm after which her mother Harprayi, 58, and her brother Satish Kumar, 33, rushed from their Delhi residence to the hospital.

“We reached the hospital and got her referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after looking at her condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment,” Kumar said. Police said they had received information about the accident from the hospital authorities.

Inspector Krishan Kant, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said that the woman died by 3am on Monday. “We are scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot to identify the vehicle that hit her,” he said.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Sector 14 police station on Monday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON