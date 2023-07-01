Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to deliver her baby outside the maternity ward of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 after being denied admission despite waiting for more than 12 hours, officials said on Saturday. The woman gave birth to the child outside the ward late Friday night. Denied admission, woman delivers baby girl outside Ggm hospital

The woman’s husband, Narender Singh, hails from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He said he works in a company and resides in Laxman Vihar.

Singh registered a complaint against the alleged negligence of a doctor and a nurse of the Civil Hospital due to which his wife was forced to deliver the baby girl outside the hospital’s maternity ward.

“I reached the hospital at 7am on Friday with my pregnant wife as she complained of abdominal pain. The nurse present in the maternity ward asked me to come later without examining my wife who was groaning in pain. I also met the doctor posted in the ward, but the doctor was also not paying any attention. Till noon, we kept pleading for treatment, but to no avail. I got upset and sat in the park of the hospital premises and waited outside the maternity ward at night, but my wife was not admitted to the ward,” Singh said.

After waiting for more than 12 hours, she was forced to deliver outside the maternity ward of the hospital late on Friday night. She gave birth to a baby girl, he said.

“I soon raised an alarm and only then the staff came running from the maternity ward and took my wife inside the ward in a wheelchair. It is a matter of relief that both my wife and newborn baby are safe. My wife has been pregnant twice before, but she could not become a mother, but now we are happy to have a baby girl,” the father added.

Meanwhile Gurugram civil surgeon Virendra Yadav said, “Instructions have been given to change the duty of the staff nurse and guard posted in the maternity ward. Another nurse and guard have been appointed in their place. The principal medical officer of the hospital has been instructed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report as soon as possible. Action will be taken based on the report”.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said he has deputed the sub-divisional magistrate to conduct an inquiry in the incident.

