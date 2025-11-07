Despite crackdown, commuters continue to drive on wrong-sides of roads

Despite an intensive crackdown on wrong-side driving across Gurugram this year, the menace continues to claim lives, said traffic police. The early Wednesday morning crash on the Dwarka Expressway, which killed two men and left four others critically injured, has once again exposed how easily traffic rules are flouted when enforcement is weak or absent. Commuters seen driving in the wrong direction on Dwarka Expressway on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to police, all six victims were travelling in an auto-rickshaw that entered the main carriageway of the expressway from the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) from the wrong direction while heading towards Sector 89. The vehicle rammed a Nexon car head-on.

This was the second major crash on the Dwarka Expressway this year due to wrong-side driving. On April 29 last year, two people were killed and six others seriously injured when an e-rickshaw going the wrong way collided with a Kia Seltos.

Data from the Gurugram traffic police shows that 157,298 fines amounting to approximately ₹9.04 crores were issued last year for wrong-side driving. This year, 155,127 violators have already been penalised approximately with ₹8.9 crore fine till October.

Traffic officials said despite regular enforcement drives, many commuters continue to risk their lives, and those of others, merely to save a few minutes by avoiding a proper U-turn or intersection.

“The violation increases at night as rigorous enforcement ends by 8pm, after our 12-hour shift,” said a senior traffic police officer.

According to him, wrong-side driving is most prevalent on the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, where numerous arterial roads feed into the main carriageway.

“The menace is absent on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway as no arterial roads from residential areas are connected to it,” he said. “Commuters also avoid wrong-side driving on the Southern and Northern Peripheral Roads due to fewer such connections. Even when violations occur there, they’re minimal.”

The problem, officers said, is compounded on the Dwarka Expressway because it connects several areas that were villages until recently and have now transformed into residential sectors. “Many commuters still think driving against traffic on an empty stretch will save time, not realising how fatal it can be,” an officer said.

A traffic official deployed on the expressway said violations were once rampant on its surface roads. “However, with strict enforcement at key entry and exit points and the installation of more than 24 surveillance and ANPR cameras at three locations on the elevated section earlier this year, the menace has reduced,” he said.

“Wednesday’s accident happened because the auto-rickshaw driver managed to evade patrol teams. He was drunk and probably trying to take a short-cut to reach Sector 89, which led to the crash,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said at least 30 traffic personnel divided into five teams, each headed by a zonal officer, are deployed daily for enforcement from 8am to 8pm.

“They impose fines on violators and ensure commuter safety. After 8pm, the stretch is guarded by local police, including patrol and emergency response vehicles,” he said.

“There are several signages on the Dwarka Expressway warning commuters that slow-moving vehicles like auto-rickshaws or two-wheelers are not allowed. Even then, if someone knowingly decides to travel in the wrong direction when police are not around, what more can be done?” he asked.

Mohan said wrong-side driving is also rampant on city roads despite constant crackdowns. “Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicle drivers are the most frequent violators. Occasionally, even local residents in cars are caught, though their numbers are smaller,” Mohan said, adding he will soon write to all DCPs to ensure strict enforcement even at night to avoid such accidents further due to wrong-side driving.

According to him, such violations stem largely from a reckless mindset, sheer lack of civic sense and complete disregard for safety. “Most of the time, it’s the driver’s attitude — that no one can stop them or that saving a few minutes is worth the risk,” Mohan said. “We’re constantly conducting awareness programmes for auto-rickshaw and commercial drivers, residents, and corporate employees to highlight the dangers of such violations.”

Officials said enforcement combined with awareness including the special campaign named ‘Chalaan Nahi, Salaam Milega’ has helped reduce overall fatalities. Gurugram recorded 1,024 accidents in 2024, resulting in 478 deaths. Of these, 247 crashes occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, causing 150 deaths, and 39 on the Dwarka Expressway, leading to 22 deaths.

Till September this year, 810 crashes have been reported, in which 330 people have died. Of them, 181 accidents occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (91 deaths), and 35 on the Dwarka Expressway (17 deaths).