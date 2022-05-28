Develop model roads, fix black spots: Gurugram DC tells agencies
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was chairing the district road safety meeting on Friday, said to improve commuting and ensure safety of road users, particularly pedestrians, the civic agencies will develop model roads across the city and fix black spots, which witness maximum accidents, by way of road engineering and other safety measures.
Yadav directed the National Highways Authority of India to ensure the emergency lane at the Kherki Daula toll plaza is made operational at the earliest and at all hours and directed officials to seek a written assurance from the concessionaire.
During the meeting, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority informed that they will be developing the MG road stretch from Iffco Chowk to Wazirabad Metro station, Anath road, sector 58 to 67 road and Sheetla Mata road as model roads with footpaths, cycling lanes and other facilities.
Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram informed that they will develop one road each in 35 wards as a model road at an estimated cost of ₹17 crore.
The PWD will be developing Chandu to Badli road as a model road at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore.
The NHAI informed that the stretch between Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk will be developed as a model road.
Yadav also said the district administration will ask the highways authority to construct service roads along industrial areas to prevent damage to the roads used for regular traffic.
The deputy commissioner also reviewed the Sohna elevated road and said the stretch will soon be inspected to find ways for ensuring pedestrian crossing at different points on the road. He also directed that black spots should be improved through road engineering and other measures to cut down chances of accidents.
The meeting also discussed measures to be taken by civic agencies for monsoon preparedness.
Surprise inspections at 10 schools every month
Yadav on Friday also held a road safety meeting with regard to safety of students in school buses and warned that any school found violating rules and regulation will face strict action.
Yadav said in April, they formed four teams, headed by a sub-divisional magistrate, a traffic official, a road safety officer (RSO) and an official from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), to check school buses and ensure the schools are providing adequate training to its drivers.
“The teams have been directed to conduct surprise inspections at 10 schools every month and assess the safety measures being taken for the students inside the school and in school vehicles. Apart from this, the committee will also ensure that the students and passersby do not face any difficulty while children are being dropped in front of their schools or their residences,” he said.
On Thursday, the district administration organised a seminar of all private schools to apprise them of the guidelines listed under the Surakshit School Vahan policy. A 27-point performa was shared with the school representatives, which the schools have to share with the bus drivers to ensure the vehicles ferrying school children meet the required norms and standards. “We handed over copies of Surakshit Vahan policy to representatives of all the schools and gave them forms listing 27 mandatory points that drivers need to check. The RTA will conduct surprise checks and penalise drivers, who are found violating rules,” said the deputy commissioner adding that the teams will submit their report after every inspection.
Yadav said it has come to their notice that private schools are violating norms set by the government with regard to safe transportation of children. “If we find any school compromising with the safety of students, then recognition of school will be cancelled and their vehicles will be impounded by the teams,” he said.
He also said that deputy commissioners of police would be the traffic contact points for police verification of drivers and conductors of school buses. “The schools can send their applications to the DCP traffic office,” he said.
