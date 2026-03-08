DHBVN moves to speed rooftop solar installations across Haryana

To accelerate rooftop solar installations in the state, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has directed its officials and vendors to expedite the procurement of bidirectional meters and resolve operational challenges. The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by DHBVN managing director Vikram Singh on Friday. The state currently has 15,076 MW power capacity, including 1,214 MW from solar, with a target to increase solar generation to 1,465 MW. (REUTERS)

Singh delegated powers to superintendent engineers to prioritise net meter (bidirectional meters) procurement and ensure they are tested and ready for installation, aiming to prevent delays for consumers seeking to install rooftop solar plants.To be sure, these meters record the electricity consumed by a household as well as the surplus power generated from rooftop solar systems that is fed back into the grid.Vendors were also instructed to expedite procurement and were provided with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline implementation and improve transparency.

“The aim is to release solar connections fast and get the pending applications processed as early as possible for fast installations of the rooftop solar plants under the ongoing state government scheme for which subsidy and financial assistance are also available,” Singh said.

During the meeting, vendors raised concerns regarding operational offices, the state financial assistance portal of Haryana government, IT systems, and other factors affecting installation timelines. Officials and vendors identified net meter availability as a major hurdle, as this equipment is essential for tracking energy production, consumption, and grid supply to generate electricity bills. Vendors also highlighted the need for dedicated staff in each office to handle matters related to the Surya Ghar scheme, noting that delays in KYC verification and meter installations were hampering timely project completion.

A senior discom official stated that the Haryana government aims to install about 220,000 rooftop solar power plants through DHBVN and UHBVN by March 2027. “The announcement was also made by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his budget speech on Monday. Till March 4 this year, 59,787 rooftop solar power plants were installed in areas under DHBVN against the target of 121,000 installations by March 2027,” the official added.

Haryana’s total power generation capacity stands at 15,076 MW, with 1,214 MW from solar. The state aims to boost solar generation to 1,465 MW by May 2027.

Officials noted that the central government provides a subsidy of ₹30,000 per kW under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, while the state offers additional assistance of ₹19,500 per kW under its solar promotion scheme. The meeting focused on ensuring effective implementation of these schemes by raising consumer awareness about available subsidies and incentives.