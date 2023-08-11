DHBVN rationalises load norms, says will benefit consumers

Gurugram: In a major relief to electricity consumers in Gurugram and adjoining areas, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Thursday said it has rationalised the load norms for residential, commercial and industrial consumers in areas under its jurisdiction and this move will help new consumers to pay less for the sanctioned load. Gurugram, India-May 25 : A DHBVN worker repairing the damaged wire due to overload on a hot summer day at 4/8 Marla Near Government School, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 25 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The existing consumers can also get their load reduced on the basis of the area of their flat or plot, said DHBVN officials, adding that while residential consumers are likely to benefit a maximum by 17%, commercial consumers could benefit by as much as 43%, depending on the plot area and location.

Load norms are a set of rules that decide the amount of electricity that is required for a plot, building or a group housing project. The total load of an area depends on its population and living standards of people and is categorised on the basis of domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural use.

Amit Khatri, managing director, DHBVN, said load norms for plots in residential sectors, colonies developed by Huda (now Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) and private developers will be determined according to the size and category of plots and their location -- whether they are in high, medium or low potential cities.

The load categorisation of commercial and industrial connections has also been made on almost the same criteria.

“Cities in the jurisdiction of DHBVN have been classified into three categories which are ultra/high, medium, and low potential. A formula has also been devised to calculate the load norms and consumers who take new connections will benefit by it. Existing consumers can also take advantage of the new formula, depending upon the area of plot and existing load,” he said.

The MD also said load norms of commercial areas, buildings and group housing societies will be determined on the basis of demand factor. The load factor for plots and flats will be decided on the basis of area, he added.

As per the directions issued by DHBVN on Thursday, Gurugram-Manesar urban complex, and hyper urban areas in and around the city are considered high potential areas.

The Faridabad-Ballabgarh complex, and the Gwal Pahari-Balola Bandhwadi complex in Gurugram district are also high potential areas.

Hisar, Palwal, Hodal, Rewari, Dharuhera-Bawal are medium potential areas, while all other urban centres under DHBVN will be considered low potential areas.

DHBVN officials said rationalization of load norms has been carried out after directions were issued by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in February last year during the residents’ welfare association conclave that these norms must be made consumer friendly and changed as per the ground situation.

Sanjay Chugh, spokesperson, DHBVN, said the utility charges around ₹725 per kilowatt (kW) as fixed charges and new consumers will have to pay less as the load norms have been reduced depending on area. “The matter was raised in the RWA conclave and the utility has been working to rationalise load norms since then,” he said.

As per the new norms, for flats between 901 square feet (sq ft) and 1,200 sq ft, the load has been reduced by 1kW, between 1,201 sq ft and 4,000 sq ft, the load has been reduced by 2kW each.

However, the load has not been changed for flats smaller than 900 sq ft.

For commercial booths, kiosks, SCOs and similar structures, the load has been reduced by 16. 66% to 43.75% depending upon the area.

The load for a two marla (50.5858 square metres) residential plot in Gurugram will be 6kW but it would be 4kW for Hisar as it is a medium potential city.

For 4 marla plots, the load would be 10kW in Gurugram, for 6 marlas the load will be 12kW, for 8 marlas the load will be 16 kW, for 10 marlas it will be 20 kW, for 14 marlas it will be 25kW, for 1 kanal (505.857 square metres) it will be 30kW, and for 2 kanals it will be 40kW, the DHBVN said.

The utility further said load norms for industrial, institutional and community buildings have also been rationalised and made consumer friendly.

Manmohan Gaind, general secretary, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, said he had not checked the proposal yet but if the load norms have been reduced, then it will be a great incentive for the industry. “We are charged for the electricity on the basis of a fixed load and if we exceed that load, a hefty penalty is levied. If the load is reduced then the industry will have to pay less initially at the time of taking connections and monthly charges will also reduce. It is a positive step overall,” he said.

The RWAs said while fixed charges for consumers will get reduced, the real benefit will only go to new consumers. Pravin Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram said DHBVN should also think of benefiting existing consumers. “The fixed charges will get reduced by this decision but what we want is better infrastructure and assured supply,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON