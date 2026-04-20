DTCP clears encroachments from 700 homes, residents protest drive

Amid protests by residents, eight enforcement teams of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday continued their anti-encroachment drive across private colonies for the second consecutive day, clearing illegal structures in front of more than 700 houses, officials said. Teams demolish ramps, guard rooms and sheds; residents raise safety concerns and question selective targeting of private colonies (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to DTCP officials, the teams demolished illegal ramps, security huts, stairs, parking spaces and other structures that had encroached upon public spaces and internal roads. The drive, which began on Saturday from other parts of the district, however, drew strong opposition from residents on Sunday, who demanded that similar action be undertaken in sectors developed by HSVP and areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The drive will continue for the next two days, after which the department will submit an “action taken” report on April 22, officials said. The demolition drive began in the morning, with all eight teams deployed across different colonies. Amit Madholia, district town planner for enforcement, said, “Action was taken in all private colonies where public spaces and roads had been occupied illegally.”

In DLF Phase One, where Madholia supervised the drive, enforcement teams demolished illegally erected grills, walls, guard rooms and ramps in front of residential houses. Encroachments in front of 125 houses were removed, including kitchen gardens and private parks developed on public land, he said.

In South City-I, a team led by assistant town planner Divya Dahiya demolished 24 temporary and permanent structures. Notices were also issued to 11 homeowners, directing them to remove illegally installed DG sets (power generators) from outside their residences within two days, the department said.

In Palam Vihar, encroachments were cleared from areas in front of around 70 houses, officials said. In Sushant Lok-III, enforcement teams dismantled security guard rooms, ramps and barriers, clearing encroachments from in front of approximately 50 houses that had narrowed road width.

Similar drives were carried out in Rosewood City, Ardee City, Vipul World and Sun City, where guard rooms, parking sheds, ramps and other illegal structures were demolished.

Madholia said the drive is being conducted only in public spaces and on roads encroached upon, in compliance with directions of the state government and the Punjab and Haryana High Courts in the matter of the stilt-plus-four floors policy. “We again appeal to the property owners to remove illegal encroachments and constructions themselves, as the enforcement teams will continue the drive in compliance with the high court order,” he said.

Residents across several colonies opposed the drive, arguing that guard rooms and internal gates were critical for safety and security. In DLF phase one, residents, particularly women, staged strong protests, prompting police to intervene and warn of arrests while pushing back demonstrators.

Protesters also demanded uniform action across the city, alleging that private colonies were being singled out.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City and co-convenor, United Association of RWAs, said she supported the DTCP’s action but questioned its limited scope. “The condition in HSVP sectors and residential areas under MCG is much worse, but no action is being taken there. Violations in licensed areas are much fewer as compared to other parts of the city. The authorities should not discriminate against residents and should do justice,” she said.

When asked why action was limited to private licensed colonies, a DTCP official said the state government has issued directions to other departments as well, and they will decide their own course of action. “We are taking action only in colonies under DTCP jurisdiction, and that too on public roads and spaces,” the official said.

The official added that in the next phase, action will be taken against property owners for violations in stilt floors, in line with government orders.