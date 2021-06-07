DTCP razes under-construction farmhouses in Sohna

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday demolished two unauthorised colonies that were being developed to host illegal farmhouses. DTCP officials said that farmhouses were being developed in around 60 acres in Kiranki village under Sohna.

DTCP officials said that action was taken on Monday by a team of the enforcement wing at Kiranki village, near Vatika resort in Sohna.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said the two new farmhouse colonies were being developed in Kiranki and notices were earlier issued to landowners. “Around 60 acres of land was being converted into farmhouse colonies without any permission or licence from the department. We had issued notices to the landowners but they continued to lay road networks, construct plinths and boundary wall, but this is against all rules,” he said.

These two colonies were at initial stages of development and a large road network, plinths and boundary walls were demolished on Monday by the team with the help of five earth moving machines. “The offenders were planning to carve out an illegal farmhouse colony in violation of rules. We want to inform the landowners that instead of developing illegal colonies, they should take advantage of the recently announced farmhouse policy and develop property legally,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said that camps will be organised in rural areas to make the landowners aware about the various schemes of the DTCP for development of land and real estate. “We are going to hold camps and also take action against more such colonies in and around Bhondsi where farmhouses are being developed illegally,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner.