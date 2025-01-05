Menu Explore
DTCP to seal 150 illegal flats in Palam Vihar over violations

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 06:16 AM IST

DTCP had earlier sealed these flats last month, but officials said that the owners broke the seals and resumed construction without permission

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has initiated steps to seal approximately 150 illegally constructed flats in C2 Block of Palam Vihar, DTCP officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the plot owners violated urban development laws and building regulations by constructing multiple flats on each of the 10 plots, despite the rule permitting only four floors per plot. 

(Representative image) DTCP plans to reseal the properties and file criminal complaints against the violators, officials said.  (Reuters)
(Representative image) DTCP plans to reseal the properties and file criminal complaints against the violators, officials said.  (Reuters)

Residents of the area, specifically C2 block in Palam Vihar, have also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that these illegal constructions strain basic amenities such as roads, power, water supply, and the sewage system. “The flats have been constructed in violation of rules and the RWA had filed a complaint in 2020 against these constructions... We have also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has issued notices to all the stakeholders concerned,” said a former president of the RWA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

The DTCP had earlier sealed these flats last month, but officials said that the owners broke the seals and resumed construction without permission. In response, the department plans to reseal the properties and file criminal complaints against the violators, officials said. 

“We have also received complaints on CM Window regarding this matter, and action will be taken soon. Additionally, we have written to the revenue department to halt the registration of the sale and purchase of these illegal flats, as they are in complete violation of rules,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement). 

The department also intends to conduct a survey across all phases of Palam Vihar to identify similar violations and take strict action. “Only four floors are allowed on a single plot, and any deviation from this rule will result in strict action,” Madholia added. 

