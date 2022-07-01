DTCP to seal commercial establishments in residential areas

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) is scheduled to seal nearly 250 illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas across Gurugram from Monday (July 4) onwards, said officials on Thursday.

According to officials, the DTCP has already issued notices to the owners of the illegal establishments, and time has provided them with adequate time period to stop their operations, failing which, action will be taken against them.

The enforcement wing of DTCP conducted a survey on areas such as Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar, and DLF phases 1,2 and 5 for the past few weeks, and found out the irregularities there.

“We have served notices to the illegal property owners. Commercial establishments create nuisance in residential areas, and add to the pressure on basic amenities and infrastructure in the areas,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram.

According to Madholia, ”The sealing drive will start from July 4 onwards. We have given enough time to the illegal property owners to stop their operations...”