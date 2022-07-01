DTCP to seal commercial establishments in residential areas
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) is scheduled to seal nearly 250 illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas across Gurugram from Monday (July 4) onwards, said officials on Thursday.
According to officials, the DTCP has already issued notices to the owners of the illegal establishments, and time has provided them with adequate time period to stop their operations, failing which, action will be taken against them.
The enforcement wing of DTCP conducted a survey on areas such as Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar, and DLF phases 1,2 and 5 for the past few weeks, and found out the irregularities there.
“We have served notices to the illegal property owners. Commercial establishments create nuisance in residential areas, and add to the pressure on basic amenities and infrastructure in the areas,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram.
According to Madholia, ”The sealing drive will start from July 4 onwards. We have given enough time to the illegal property owners to stop their operations...”
Private firms’ daily wager electrocuted while disconnecting 11kV wire, second death within fortnight
Gurugram admin extends deadline for installation of autorickshaw meters by 30 more days: Officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Thursday extended the deadline for installation of fare meters in all autorickshaws in the district from June 30 to July 30, said officials. The move came after the drivers' union urged Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to extend the earlier deadline during a meeting held on Thursday, said officials, adding that the “union has vowed to install at least 250-300 autorickshaw meters per day.“
Delhi residents no longer need to submit physical documents or visit an establishment for hypothecation services
Waterlogging on first day of monsoon but situation under control
Delhi adds 865 fresh Covid-19 cases to tally
Delhi added 865 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, state government data showed, even amid an uptick in testing, in early signs that the spike in infections may be flattening out. The Capital logged 1,109 fresh cases on Wednesday on the back of 18,886 tests. Authorities in Delhi conducted 19,435 tests on Thursday. No deaths were reported on Thursday. Thursday's numbers also showed that hospital beds in the city were largely vacant.
