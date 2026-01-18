The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have jointly initiated a plan to make three major city roads—MG Road, Galleria Market Road and Vyapar Kendra Road—dust-free, aiming to clear them of debris and dumping by March 2025. Dust-free plan on the cards for 3 key Gurugram roads

Faisal Ibrahim, superintending engineer in GMDA’s infrastructure wing, said, “Proper maintenance of link roads connecting key city junctions using pavement blocks to stabilise shoulders is running in full swing. Regular meetings are being held to ensure the sanitation of roads, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions. The stretches will be freed of potholes. Bitumen layering work will also be carried out in February.” He added that repair work is planned on other critical stretches, including the Sector 14 connecting road, Old Basai Road and the stretch from Iffco Chowk towards Sukhrali, to make them pedestrian, commuter and cyclist-friendly.

Officials said GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena has directed departments to prepare cost estimates, with a technical assessment underway.

Residents, however, said unpaved roads continue to be a major source of pollution. Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, said residents had identified 52 dust-emitting hotspots and submitted the list to authorities, including the CAQM, but saw little action. “The majority of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and MG Road continue to be marred with dust. A coordinated action is required to curb emission levels as PM2.5 and PM10 levels continue to remain above the safe limit for most of the year in Gurugram,” she said, adding that data gaps have hampered planning and air quality monitoring must become “performance-linked.”

Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens, Sector 48, cited local action, saying, “The AQI now remains at least 100 points lower than outside the premises, allowing residents, including senior citizens, to walk freely.”