Eight injured as car rams illegally parked NHAI tractor trolley on eway

At least eight people, including four children, were critically injured after a Wagon-R rammed into a tractor trolley loaded with iron grills and rebars that was allegedly illegally parked on Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Binola, police said on Monday.

Police said the trolley belonged to a contractor of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and was parked on the carriageway without any parking lights, warning signs or reflective tapes.

The two families were returning to Delhi after visiting Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, Rajasthan when the accident took place early Sunday. Police identified the victims as Ruby Kumar, his wife Manju, and three children Suriti, Sudhir and Naman and Munender, his wife and their son Devansh.

Investigators said Munender was driving the car and may have failed to spot the tractor-trolley in time.

A senior police officer said commuters alerted the police control room and arranged ambulances to take the occupants to a private hospital in Bilaspur. Later, five of them, including children aged between eight to 12, were shifted to a private hospital in Delhi. Manju was in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries.

“The NHAI is installing fences along the expressway to make it safe. The driver had left the trolley parked illegally with the materials, causing the crash,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said based on Ruby’s statement, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 285 (danger, obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bilaspur on Monday. “The driver’s identity was ascertained and he will be arrested soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials said they were investigating the accident and would take necessary action against the contractors. They said all their contractors have been directed to ensure road safety and could face legal action for negligence leading to crashes.