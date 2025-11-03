Eight-year-old dies after being struck by speeding car in Nuh

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car during a wedding procession in Nuh’s Pinangwan on Saturday evening, police said, adding the driver initially accompanied the family to the hospital and fled upon learning of the boy’s demise, leaving the car behind. The Bolero driver abandoned his vehicle and fled after the child succumbed to injuries. Police have filed an FIR and launched a search for the suspect. (Getty Images)

The incident took place around 6.35pm when the procession was heading towards Lahabas village, leaving the child gravely injured, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A senior police officer at Pingwan police station said the boy was running from a nearby field towards the other side of the road when a Mahindra Bolero hit him.

“The boy was later taken to a nearby hospital, however, doctors pronounced him dead during the treatment,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators said the child suffered a fatal head injury and lost excessive blood while being transported to the local hospital.

The victim, whose name was witheld by police, a resident of Bubalheri village in Ferozepur Jhirka. The deceased’s father later filed a formal complaint against the driver, who reportedly faced the anger of the crowd gathered at the site of the incident, according to the senior officer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bolero was passing through the area when it hit the boy. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the accident spot. He later accompanied the boy’s family to the hospital but fled after learning that the child had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday night against the unidentified driver under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act at Pingwan police station. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect at large,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

“The body was sent for autopsy at the local mortuary. Further action will be decided after the post-mortem report arrives,” Kumar said, adding that the driver of the seized vehicle would be apprehended soon.

