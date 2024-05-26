Elderly citizens brave age, heat and turn out in large numbers to vote

Gurugram/Nuh A group of elderly people showing their inked finger after casting their vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election at a polling station in Ferozepur Namak at Mewat, Nuh on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Senior citizens in polling booths across the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the elections on Saturday.

Despite the heat, the elderly did not face any challenge as many were escorted by volunteers, and special arrangements, such as sitting arrangements, separate queues, and drinking water facilities, were in place at all polling booths, along with pick-and-drop facilities.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration made special arrangements for the convenience of senior citizens. “Over 500 senior citizens were provided assistance from their homes to the polling booths, ensuring they were transported safely and efficiently. Volunteers were deployed to facilitate their transportation, ensuring they did not have to wait at the polling booths. After casting their votes, they were promptly escorted back to their homes, with priority attention given to their needs throughout the process such as drinking water bottles, their medicines for emergencies. This initiative aimed to streamline the voting experience for senior citizens, prioritising their comfort and convenience during the electoral process,” he said.

At Sector 48, retired businessman Suraj Jindal, 79, emphasised the need for change as he cast his vote. He said his belief was that it was crucial for the future of the constituency to elect leaders who could bring about positive transformations in various aspects of governance and development.

“The importance of exercising the democratic right to vote as a means to actively participate in shaping the direction of the community and ensuring progress for future generations. This is the first time I had to just walk a few metres to cast my vote,” he said.

Col Bhupinder Singh Sabharwal (retd), 81 walked down to the polling booth in their condominium at Vipul Greens on Sohna Road. He said voting is not just a right but also a responsibility.

“We voted with the expectation of electing representatives who will prioritise the welfare of the community and work towards addressing pressing issues such as infrastructure development, security, and environmental conservation. We hope that the elected leader will demonstrate integrity, competence, and a genuine commitment to serving the interests of the people,” he said.

Pratibha Devi, a 95-year-old voter, turned up at a polling booth in Teekli with the help of her 65-year-old son Satveer Singh.

“Over the last one decade, I have seen drastic changes in infrastructure... These were empty or farming lands at some point of time. We had to make a lot of effort to reach the city or even get medical facilities. Now all these things are easily available. However, the future generation of my family should get employment. Keeping all these issues in mind, I have come to vote today,” she said.

Ashok Malik, 71, a resident of New Town Heights in Sector 90, said it took him just two minutes to vote. “There was a waiting time of more than one hour in our booth, but we were provided the facility of entering the polling booth immediately. This was a wonderful and special experience for the first time,” he said.

Veermati (goes by one name), 65, who had come to cast her vote with her daughters-in-law Krishna Rani and Neeraj at a booth in Palra, said she has a family of 15 members, of which six are children.

“I want government jobs for my children and their future generation. All of them are earning their livelihood by working on contract or as daily wagers. Without employment, we will not be able to get out of poverty… We also wish that the government provides us with housing,” she said.