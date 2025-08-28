Elderly woman dies, husband critical after terrace collapses in Badshahpur

An elderly woman died and her husband was critically injured after the terrace of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Tikli village in Badshahpur late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The officer said that the incident was fallout of recent continuous rain which had damaged the couple’s house.

The deceased was identified as Maha Devi, 61 and her injured husband as Shyam Lal, 63.

As per police, the couple was asleep inside their house when the roof suddenly collapsed on them at about 10.45pm.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the neighbours had come out of their houses hearing a loud noise to realise that the entire roof of the couple’s house had collapsed.

“They removed the debris and pulled the duo out who were critically injured. The locals arranged an ambulance and rushed them to the civil hospital in Sector 10A. They later alerted the police control room about the incident,” he said.

Kumar said that the woman however, later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the course of treatment. “She had suffered from severe head injury and blood loss. The husband had suffered from multiple fractures. Looking at his condition, doctors referred him to a higher centre following which he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.”

“The woman’s body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Wednesday. An inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was going on at Badshahpur police station,” he said.