Elvish Yadav receives ₹10 crore extortion threat: Police

Social-media personality Elvish Yadav has allegedly received a ₹10 crore extortion threat from an unidentified caller claiming links to a jailed-gangster, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered. (Photo for representation)

According to police, Yadav received a WhatsApp call from an international number on May 5, which he could not answer. He later received a WhatsApp message from the same number demanding ₹10 crore and threatening that he would be shot if the amount was not paid within two days, Yadav’s father told HT.

Police said the same message was also sent to Yadav’s father at 2.50pm the same day. Following this, Yadav’s father contacted Sector 56 police station and informed officials about the threat.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 308(5) (extortion by threat of death or grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 351(4) (anonymous criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Investigators said the message originated from a foreign number and technical surveillance teams are attempting to trace its source. Police added that forensic examination of electronic evidence is underway and further legal action will follow after identification of the accused.

Family members told police that Yadav is currently out of Gurugram. Security around his residence has also been reviewed as a precautionary measure.

The latest threat comes months after unidentified assailants on three motorcycles allegedly fired around two dozen rounds outside Yadav’s residence on August 17, 2025. Crime branch teams from Faridabad and Gurugram, along with the Delhi Police special cell in Rohini, had arrested four men in connection with the firing.