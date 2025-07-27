Encroachments, illegal gates, waste crisis spark outrage in Ggm’s Sector 46

Residents of Sector 46 in Gurugram are raising alarm over a rapid deterioration of civic conditions in the area, with rampant encroachments, illegal hutments, unauthorised gates, and waste mismanagement turning the neighbourhood into what they describe as an “urban jungle.” Residents claim that the roads, constructed just a few months ago after a delay of over five years, are already filled with potholes. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Frustrated over the lack of effective civic response, locals allege they have repeatedly complained to authorities with little to no lasting action. “This is not how a ‘smart city’ should look or function. We now turn to the media to shake the authorities out of their apathy,” said Ashish Garg, a resident of Sector 46.

At the heart of the residents’ concerns is the Sector 46 market, where illegal commercial sprawl has become unmanageable. “Bigger shops have spilt over into corridors, smaller ones are extending into public spaces, and the parking area is now full of floor vendors and food carts. The whole market looks uncivilised and chaotic,” said Vikas Chandwan, another resident.

Chandwan also pointed to the mushrooming of illegal hutments along surrounding roads. He called them both a “security hazard” and a source of “filth and fear” for pedestrians and drivers alike.

According to residents, adding to the chaos is the unauthorised installation of gates on internal roads, which violates Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) norms. “These gates remain shut 24/7, restricting public access and delaying emergency services,” said Amit Gupta, urging officials to act as they did in South City and Sector 31, where similar illegal gates were removed.

In response, HSVP officials said they will look into the matter once the ongoing CET exams are over.

The civic decay extends to garbage mismanagement and stray dog proliferation, with residents citing serious sanitation and safety concerns. “Dustbins are either missing or overflowing. Stray dogs rule the streets. Walking at night has become unsafe,” said Garg.

Rajesh Goel, another resident, flagged the lack of garbage collection in lanes 1734 to 1749 and 1706 to 1713, claiming trash hasn’t been cleared for the last five days. “Even before this, garbage was not collected regularly, a problem that has persisted for more than two years. Please arrange for regular collection, as we are paying for this service monthly,” Goel added.

Illegally dumped garbage in a lane of Sector 46.

In response to growing public dissatisfaction, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has issued strict instructions to officials to prioritise and resolve public grievances without delay. During a virtual review meeting on Saturday, Dahiya said, “Delays or negligence in resolving public issues will not be tolerated. Every grievance, especially those involving basic civic services, must be treated with urgency and seriousness.”