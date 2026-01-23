EV charging station network in Gurugram to be rolled out in two phases

The district administration is set to roll out its network of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations in phases, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said on Thursday. Officials added that around 100 electric buses are also expected to arrive in the district under the Central government’s PM e-bus Sewa Scheme in March this year. (PTI)

The first set of 10 EV charging stations and five battery swapping stations is expected to be set up between July and September this year, officials said.

Earlier this month, the civic body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to install 20 EV charging and 10 battery swapping stations at high-footfall areas in the district, including near public markets and commercial hubs.

According to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA)’s December 2025 data, around 4,154 EV vehicle registrations — including two-wheelers (2,071), buses (8), passenger four-wheelers (545) and private four-wheelers (1,530) — took place in the district during 2025.

“The growing fleet of electric vehicles in the city requires adequate public infrastructure to boost green mobility. Once the initial station network is set up, another 10 EV charging points and five battery points will be installed at population-dense areas,” a senior MCG official said, quoting from the MoU.

The next set of installations will begin in October, and are expected to be completed by 2026-end, they added. A proposed 7.18-acre bus depot in Sector 103, which is expected to become operational this year, will have 25 e-bus charging points, as per the detailed project report of the depot prepared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The civic bodies in the district had earlier identified 11 locations where the EV charging stations were planned to be installed, including two each at Sectors 56, 29 and 34 markets, and one each near Subhash Chandra Bose Marg, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Dundahera Community Centre and Sector 23A Huda Market, among others, with a capacity of 60kw for each charging point. “These locations have not been finalised yet,” the official added.