Excise dept cracks down on illegal liquor ops in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Dec 10, 2024 09:27 AM IST

Special teams have been deployed to target these hotspots near Gwal Pahari and Aravalli belt based on specific intelligence inputs

The Haryana excise and taxation department has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor operations in Gurugram, with Gwal Pahari and farmhouses near the Aravalli belt coming under heavy scrutiny, officials said on Monday. Acting on multiple complaints from locals about unlicensed liquor sales and unauthorised private parties, the department has launched surprise raids in these areas, especially during weekends and festive seasons, which began from December 1. 

The secluded locations of farmhouses and venues in the Aravallis have made them attractive for illegal operations, enabling organisers to evade detection, officials noted (File Photo)
The secluded locations of farmhouses and venues in the Aravallis have made them attractive for illegal operations, enabling organisers to evade detection, officials noted (File Photo)

“Gwal Pahari and the nearby Aravalli belt have become hubs for unlicensed alcohol sales, putting public safety and legal compliance at risk. We are taking swift and decisive action to address these violations,” said deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east), Jitender Dudi.

Special teams have been deployed to target these hotspots based on specific intelligence inputs. Recent raids uncovered rampant excise law violations, including the sale of illicit and counterfeit liquor. The department conducted seven raids and seized over 500 bottles of illegal liquor, including high-end brands served without licenses and counterfeit alcohol stocked for sale. A senior police officer said that based on tip-offs they conduct joint raids with excise officials against illegal liquor supply and consumption of liquor at establishment without license.

The secluded locations of farmhouses and venues in the Aravallis have made them attractive for illegal operations, enabling organisers to evade detection, officials noted. According to excise department officials, around seven FIRs have been filed against property owners and event organisers under Section 61 (1)(a) of the Punjab Excise Act 1914, which states that it is a crime to possess intoxicants in violation of the Act and may lead up to three years of imprisonment or fines up to 10 lakh. 

Four vehicles transporting unlicensed liquor have been impounded. Heavy fines ranging from 2 lakh to 4 lakh have been imposed against the violators, and investigations are underway to trace suppliers of illicit liquor to these venues, excise department officials said. 

“We have received multiple complaints about illegal liquor operations in Gwal Pahari and nearby areas. The crackdown is not just about penalising offenders but also about ensuring public safety and lawful operations,” Dudi emphasised. 

Department officials have urged residents to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods to assist authorities in dismantling the networks fuelling illegal alcohol sales. 

