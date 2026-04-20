‘Fake’ mounjaro injections worth ₹56 lakh seized in Gurugram; 2 held

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with local police, busted an alleged racket involving spurious Mounjaro injections and seized stocks worth around ₹56.15 lakh after intercepting a vehicle in DLF Phase-IV on Saturday evening, officials said. Officials said the CEO failed to produce any valid licence for stocking or sale (Photo for representation)

A joint team laid a trap near HUDA City Centre Metro Station and intercepted a car around 6.30pm–7.25pm based on a tip-off about the illegal stocking and sale of the drug. Two persons were arrested. The driver told officials he was a cabbie hired in Delhi for ₹1,000, while the passenger, a medical representative, was found carrying multiple strengths of Mounjaro injections.

Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of the FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing, said samples were collected and the accused handed over to police. “Based on a tip-off and billing information, the consignment was tracked, and a medical representative of a private firm with no permission to supply such injections was detained. Later, the CEO of the firm was also held in Sector 62 for further questioning,” Chauhan said.

Officials said the CEO failed to produce any valid licence for stocking or sale and allegedly admitted responsibility for the consignment, claiming the injections were manufactured at his residence. A search later recovered equipment used to manufacture counterfeit drugs.

“The injections seem to be counterfeit originals imported from Italy,” said Suresh Kumar, a drug control officer in Gurugram. Officials also found the drugs were not stored at the prescribed 2°C to 8°C.

Preliminary verification with manufacturer Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd found discrepancies in labels, including font, formatting and toll-free numbers, indicating the stock is spurious.

A senior police official said one accused was sent to judicial custody while the other was remanded to five days’ police custody. They were booked under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and buyers.

According to the European Medicines Agency, Mounjaro is used to treat type 2 diabetes and for weight management at doctor’s discretion.

[With agency inputs]