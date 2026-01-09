Faridabad gets first legal surrogacy nod under A.R.T. Act

Gurugram: Faridabad got its first few legal surrogacy approvals in Haryana in January first week under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act enforced in 2024, district health department officials said on Thursday. The department has designated 25 registered clinics where surrogacy is allowed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Around six couples have forwarded their request to apply for legal surrogacy procedure through the chief medical officer’s office, added officials.

Dr S.S. Dahiya, district’s nodal surrogacy officer, said the couples seeking legal surrogacy would be required to obtain a medical indication, eligibility and essential certificates. “An empowered committee called ‘District Appropriate Authority’, with deputy commissioner and chief medical officers as its members, will decide the feasibility of the cases,” Dr Dahiya said, adding that the process will include a three-stage screening and verification procedure.

“Surrogacy is permitted only under specific medical conditions, including uterine or pelvic disorders or repeated failure of embryo implantation. It may also be allowed in cases involving serious medical conditions such as hypertension, cardiac ailments, or other significant genetic disorders,” Dr Dahiya added.

Officials at Gurugram Health Department said 15 to 20 active surrogacy procedures are currently in the district. “Around 15 to 20 partners applied for legal surrogacy in 2025,” a senior official said.