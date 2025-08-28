Faridabad: Man shoots friend for taking his wife on Manali trip, condition critical

A man allegedly shot and critically injured his friend in Greater Faridabad early Wednesday morning, after learning that the friend had taken his wife on a trip to Manali, said police. An FIR for attempted murder was registered.

Investigators said that the victim, Suresh Kumar, 45, is a liquor businessman residing in Sector 10, Faridabad and owns multiple outlets, spa centres and saloons in the city.

The accused was identified as Vinod Kaushik, 30, a resident of Junhera in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, who also owns a restaurant and cafe in Sector 2.

The incident took place outside KJL society in Sector 70 between 1am and 1.30am on Wednesday after Suresh returned from the trip. Police said Suresh had travelled to Manali for four days with his bodyguard Sonu Kumar, his wife, Duresh and Vinod’s wife, Megha.

Police said Megha had been staying with Sonu’s family in KJL society following a fight with her husband.

When Suresh dropped off the group at the society entrance, Vinod and his associate were waiting in a car.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police said as Sonu and others were unloading the luggage, Vinod approached Suresh, who was still seated inside his car, and fired three shots at him from close range.

Suresh sustained injuries in the neck, chest and abdomen. “Sonu had tried to catch the suspect but he assaulted Sonu and managed to get back in his car and flee. The suspect is yet to be caught,” said Yadav, adding that Suresh was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment and his condition continues to be critical.

Investigators revealed that Vinod and Megha had a love marriage about a year back. She had started working as a manager at one of Suresh’s saloons in Sector 9. “She sometimes used to go out with Suresh, to which Vinod opposed. The issue had also resulted in fights between them. Vinod was left infuriated when she accompanied Suresh on the Manali trip this time following which he shot him,” he said.

An FIR for attempted murder was registered against Vinod and other unidentified suspects at BPTP police station on Wednesday.