Faridabad, Nuh top Haryana Police vacancy list

Faridabad and Nuh account for the highest number of vacant posts in the Haryana Police, highlighting acute staffing shortages in districts that also face heavy population pressure and complex law-and-order challenges, according to data tabled in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh face acute vacancies as policing demands rise due to cybercrime, traffic and urban expansion. (PTI)

According to a reply submitted by the state government to a starred question in the Assembly, the Haryana Police has a sanctioned strength of 84,765 posts, of which 25,631 remain vacant, amounting to nearly 30% of the total force. Of these vacancies, 23,189 are in uniformed cadres and 2,442 are in non-uniformed staff, the data shows.

District-wise figures indicate that Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh are among the worst affected. Gurugram has 774 vacancies at the head constable level and 965 at the constable level, apart from shortages among inspectors and sub-inspectors. Faridabad’s deficit is sharper at the lower ranks, with 1,053 head constable posts and 1,908 constable posts lying vacant. Nuh, a communally sensitive district, has 140 vacancies for head constables and 319 for constables, besides shortages at officer levels. HT has assessed the letter.

At the state level, the uniformed cadre shows the deepest deficit. The Assembly document records 13,948 vacant constable posts, followed by 6,872 head constables and 1,106 assistant sub-inspectors. Vacancies have also been recorded among senior officer ranks, including Haryana Police Service officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors across districts.

The staffing crunch is particularly significant for urban districts such as Gurugram and Faridabad, where policing demands have increased due to cybercrime, organised crime, traffic management and the need to police large commercial and residential clusters. Nuh, meanwhile, continues to require enhanced deployment due to periodic law-and-order concerns and the need for sustained police presence.

The state government informed the Assembly that permission has been granted to fill 7,310 vacant posts, with recruitment processes initiated through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission. Proposals to fill an additional 2,908 posts are also under consideration.

To manage the shortfall in the interim, the police department has deployed 11,052 Special Police Officers and 10,196 Home Guard Volunteers across the state to assist regular police personnel in maintaining law and order.

Police officials said while these interim arrangements have helped manage operational demands, sustained recruitment is critical to improving beat policing, investigation quality and response times, particularly in districts with the highest vacancy burden.

“Policing has expanded in scale and complexity, but recruitment has not kept pace with retirements, new districts, and increased policing responsibilities. Vacant post/s persist due to delays in recruitment cycles, lengthy verification processes, and the need for better manpower planning aligned with modern policing demands,” said a senior Haryana police officer.

“Recruitment in the Haryana Police is an ongoing process. To ensure that policing and public safety are not affected due to vacant positions, the state government has inducted home guards and special police officers to bridge the manpower gap and maintain smooth functioning across districts,” said outgoing Haryana director general of police O.P. Singh, who is set to retire on Wednesday.