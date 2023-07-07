Faridabad police arrest two wanted gangsters

Faridabad police arrested two wanted gangsters who were on the run for almost 13 years on Thursday. As per police, the arrested suspects were allegedly involved in murder cases as well as cases pertaining to extortion, robbery and possession of illegal weapons. The two suspects in police custody. (HT Photo)

The two suspects were identified as Himanshu alias Jangli and Manoj alias Billa. Police said both were arrested from Sector 3 in Ballabhgarh on Thursday night and were taken on a four-day police remand.

Police had earlier announced a reward of ₹5,000 for information leading to their arrests.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects were declared proclaimed offenders by a court in six cases, but both were on the run. “They were arrested after the Sector 65 crime team received a tip-off about their presence in the area,” he said.

ACP Yadav said the suspects allegedly assaulted people brutally to spread fear and also used to encroach on properties. “Their victims used to either sell their properties at throwaway prices or used to vacate them as they feared for their lives. They had hideouts spread across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and used to visit Faridabad frequently to commit crimes,” he said.

Police said both the suspects were residents of Nathu Colony in Ballabhgarh, adding that one of their close aides, identified as Devendra alias Lala, is on the run. Police said his role was to identify properties and grab them by issuing threats with the help of the two arrested suspects.

“Seven cases, including murder and attempt to murder were registered against the duo at City police station in Ballabhgarh from 2008 to 2020. They also had cases against them at Sector 7, Central, Mujesar and BPTP police stations. A case of kidnapping was also registered against the two suspects in Palwal district”, ACP Yadav added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents. ...view detail