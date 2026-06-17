Faridabad police have identified 3,499 history sheeters involved in heinous crimes over the last 10 years and launched a digital database to monitor their activities as part of a crime prevention initiative, officials said on Tuesday. Faridabad police build digital database of 3,499 repeat offenders

The project, launched on the directions of Haryana director general of police Ajay Singhal, aims to create a centralised database called the “crime intelligence model for repeat offenders”, officials said. They added the system digitally compiles records of individuals involved in offences such as murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion and Arms Act violations. The initiative is currently being implemented in Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat.

Faridabad deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said 3,499 offenders have been identified in Faridabad district. “Physical verification of 530 history sheeters has been carried out in the last 20 days, and their details, including biometrics, have been uploaded on the Crime Intelligence Model software,” he said.

“Based on these details, we managed to crack down on 15 history sheeters, of which 12 were arrested and three others were injured in the encounter. Using biometrics, we can match fingerprints collected from a fresh crime spot to ascertain if any history sheeter is involved,” Mohan said.

Police said of the 530 offenders verified so far, 351 were found at their recorded addresses, 67 were lodged in prisons, 17 had died and 95 were untraceable.

Officials said dedicated teams have been deployed for doorstep verification and to trace absconding offenders. Mohan said the combined database across the four districts currently contains details of 10,892 history sheeters and will continue to be updated.