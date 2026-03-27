Faridabad schools bar making reels, short videos during school hours
Faridabad's education officer bans video creation in schools during hours, citing academic disruption and safety concerns, with some exceptions allowed.
The Faridabad district education officer’s office on Wednesday directed all government schools in the district to prohibit making reels and short videos on school premises during working hours, citing concerns over discipline, academic disruption and student safety.
In the order, seen by HT, the district elementary education officer (DEEO) Basant Kumar said it had come to the department’s notice that teachers, staff and students in some schools were creating reels and short videos within campus premises. The order stated that such activities were adversely impacting the academic environment, disrupting classroom learning and affecting the overall decorum of educational institutions.
The directive states that maintaining a focused academic atmosphere remains a priority.
The order, however, allows certain exceptions such as content related to education, culture or public awareness may be created, but only after obtaining prior approval from the competent authority and under the strict supervision of teachers, ensuring that it does not disrupt school functioning.
The DEEO has also underlined the importance of safeguarding students’ safety and privacy, warning against the creation of any inappropriate, non-educational or promotional material within school premises. School heads have been instructed to communicate these directions to all staff and students and ensure strict compliance.
Meanwhile, Saroj Dahiya DEEO for Gurugram, said that the department has repeatedly issued directions prohibiting the making of videos within school premises. She added that if any student or staff member is found recording videos inside the school, necessary action will be taken against them.
Similar concerns have also been raised in the past in Delhi, where agencies such as the metro authority and police have issued advisories against filming reels in sensitive or public areas, citing safety risks, public inconvenience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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