Faridabad to stop sending waste to Bandhwari landfill within a week: MCF

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) is set to develop a waste disposal unit for Faridabad and therefore will stop dumping municipal waste at the Bandhwari landfill site within a week, MCF officials said on Tuesday. Union minister Manohar Lal recently directed regular drone monitoring, additional processing agencies and scientific disposal of legacy waste. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to MCF data, Faridabad transports around 800-900 tonnes of fresh waste to Bandhwari every day. The civic authority already has two decentralised waste processing units in Mujheri and Pratapgarh with capacities of 150 tonnes and 250 tonnes per day, respectively. MCF officials said efforts are now underway to build a waste processing unit with a capacity of up to 1,200 tonnes per day.

During an inspection last week, Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed civic authorities to undertake regular drone monitoring of the landfill, engage additional waste-processing agencies and ensure that legacy waste is scientifically processed within the next 12 months.

MCF commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata told Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) authorities that Faridabad is working on an internal mechanism for handling and processing the city’s daily waste generation, officials said. Once implemented, only Gurugram’s waste will be transported to Bandhwari, reducing the burden on the landfill that has received municipal waste from both cities for years.

“We have identified multiple lands for setting up processing units within Faridabad. The tenders process is underway and the facility will be ready within the next four to five months,” Khadgata said.

MCF additional commissioner Pramjeet Chehal said he had identified three to four sites for setting up the units. “These sites are not located near residential areas and will not cause much hassle to locals,” he said

Previously, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order in September 2022 directing MCG and MCF to stop waste dumping at Bandhwari, and a state committee constituted by the NGT on December 30, 2022, decided that from February 15, 2023, onwards, 70% of fresh waste from Gurugram and 50% from Faridabad would not be sent to the landfill, with March 31, 2023, as the final deadline to stop all waste dumping at the site.

Meanwhile, the MCG also conducted a drone survey on January 5, 2026, which was to determine the exact volume of legacy waste and evaluate the status of biomining operations. The survey report is awaited and is expected to form the basis of a revised waste-processing plan.