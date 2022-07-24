Association for RWAs revived after 3 yrs; chief vows ‘will fight for our rights’
Gurugram: The Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA), an association of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), was revived on Sunday after lying dormant for the past three years.
Sanjay Lal, the newly elected president, said that the association will continue to represent and fight for the rights of apartment owners. He further informed that more RWAs will be included in the association, owing to a significant increase in the number of apartment associations in the city.
The FAOA is a registered body formed in 2012 to unite homebuyers and allottees through RWAs and fight the hegemony of developers. It works to ensure that the rights of homebuyers are protected.
According to Lal, a meeting of board members of the association was held and a new set of office bearers were unanimously elected with the mandate that they “will revive this organisation after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
“The city has increased in size, and new apartments have come up in sectors, adding to the bulk of issues. The Haryana government keeps introducing new acts and amendments, favouring builders, there is no recourse available to homebuyers, except the federation. We will rope in more RWAs and strengthen the unity of allottees,” he said.
Lal added that the main purpose of federation is to unite all apartment RWAs of Gurugram and Faridabad, and solve common issues as a unified body.
Association members said that the federation is the only representative body actively involved in ensuring implementation of the central Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) Act, 2016. “FAOA is the only homebuyers recognised body, which is part of the central advisory committee on Rera under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs,” Lal informed.
The newly elected governing body of the association includes Lt Gen (retd) SK Bahri as chairman, Dr (Col) (retd) SC Talwar as vice chairman, Sanjay Lal as president, Ritu Bhariok as vice-president, Navdeep Singh as general secretary, and Shri Ramamurthy as treasurer.
-
Centre simplifies ownership of property process for unauthorised colonies
Days after the Centre excluded 'Will' as a mandatory document to get ownership of property in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, residents of these colonies that fall under the 'O zone' according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 have urged the government to expedite the mechanism to process their applications.
-
MCD to talk to NHAI for linking RFID and Fastag toll systems
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has restarted work on the integration of infrastructure of the civic body's RFID toll collection system with the national Fastag toll fees programme. A senior municipal official said a joint meeting has been called with the National Highways Authority of India next week to chalk out the timeline for the project. Delhi has 124 border entry points where toll tax is collected by the MCD.
-
Cops assaulted during raid at Delhi’s Hauz Khas restaurant, 10 held
Eight policemen were allegedly assaulted by a bar owner and Ravinder Sharma, the owner of the establishment's employees during a raid that took place as part of a “cleaning drive” in Hauz Khason July 21, police said, adding they had arrested 10 persons, including the owner, in connection with the case. Over the past few daysDelhi Police have been conducting raids in Hauz Khas village to take action against illegal bars in the area.
-
Delhi LG vs AAP govt: Excise revenue latest flashpoint
New Delhi: Two days after recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the lieutenant governor's office on Sunday accused the AAP dispensation of allegedly misrepresenting excise revenues in a move that is expected to further escalate the ongoing tussle between Raj Niwas and the state government. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government.
-
Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said. A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics