Association for RWAs revived after 3 yrs; chief vows ‘will fight for our rights’

Gurugram: The Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA), an association of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), was revived on Sunday after lying dormant for the past three years.

Sanjay Lal, the newly elected president, said that the association will continue to represent and fight for the rights of apartment owners. He further informed that more RWAs will be included in the association, owing to a significant increase in the number of apartment associations in the city.

The FAOA is a registered body formed in 2012 to unite homebuyers and allottees through RWAs and fight the hegemony of developers. It works to ensure that the rights of homebuyers are protected.

According to Lal, a meeting of board members of the association was held and a new set of office bearers were unanimously elected with the mandate that they “will revive this organisation after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The city has increased in size, and new apartments have come up in sectors, adding to the bulk of issues. The Haryana government keeps introducing new acts and amendments, favouring builders, there is no recourse available to homebuyers, except the federation. We will rope in more RWAs and strengthen the unity of allottees,” he said.

Lal added that the main purpose of federation is to unite all apartment RWAs of Gurugram and Faridabad, and solve common issues as a unified body.

Association members said that the federation is the only representative body actively involved in ensuring implementation of the central Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) Act, 2016. “FAOA is the only homebuyers recognised body, which is part of the central advisory committee on Rera under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs,” Lal informed.

The newly elected governing body of the association includes Lt Gen (retd) SK Bahri as chairman, Dr (Col) (retd) SC Talwar as vice chairman, Sanjay Lal as president, Ritu Bhariok as vice-president, Navdeep Singh as general secretary, and Shri Ramamurthy as treasurer.