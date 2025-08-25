Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Fifth WTP unit of 100 MLD capacity to be ready at Chandu Budhera December end this year

Abhishek Behl
Aug 25, 2025

GMDA's fifth water treatment plant in Gurugram will boost capacity to 770 MLD by January, improving supply for areas facing water shortages.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to complete its fifth unit of water treatment Plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera by December this year, said officials.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA said that the increase in the water treatment capacity of the authority will improve supply across the city. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Officials said that the unit, with a capacity of 100 MLD, will become operational by January next year and increase the GMDA’s total water treatment capacity  to 770 MLD -- 400 MLD at Chandu Budhera and 370 MLD  at Basai.

Currently, the GMDA operates four water treatment units at Chandu Budhera, each having 100 MLD capacity, taking the total capacity to 400 MLD.

The court plant was made operational in April this year, which significantly increased  water supply in areas such as Gol course abroad, MG road and around Palam Vihar, said officials.

A senior GMDA official said that around 40 percent of the construction work has been completed. However, recent rainfall has slowed down progress as flooding temporarily halted operations. “The machinery and equipment required for running the plant have already been obtained,” he said, adding that the water at the site will be drained soon to resume work.

Several parts of the city, especially residents of Sector 58 to 80, face persistent water shortages. Areas at the tail end of the water supply, such as  Sohna and Gwal Pahari, continue to rely on tubewell and private tankers for drinking water.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA said that the increase in the water treatment capacity of the authority will improve supply across the city. They are also working on making the sector 72 water boosting plant operational.

“The increased water will be supplied to Sector 58 to sector 80. We are laying pipelines at missing locations to ensure the boosting plant can be used,” he said.

