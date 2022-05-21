Fire at battery repair shop in Faridabad suffocates three workers to death
Three workers suffocated and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a battery repair workshop, gutting the building, in Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37, Faridabad, on Saturday, officials of the fire department said, adding that the workshop was operating without a no objection certificate (NOC), and illegally to boot.
Officials said at least five fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, and firefighting and rescue operations continued for four hours.
According to police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the batteries that was being charged in the workshop. It exploded and caught fire, which spread across the room, resulting in the rest of the batteries exploding as well. Of the four workers in the building at the time, three hid in the bathroom to save themselves from the flames and one ran towards the entrance. He survived uninjured. The two-storey building was gutted within an hour.
Locals in the area tried to douse the flames but could not save the three men who were trapped inside, police said, adding that they lodged a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the owner, one Ajay Gupta, at Sarai Khawaja police station on Saturday. He is presently on the run, they said.
Satyawan Samriwal, additional divisional fire officer of Faridabad, said that they received a distress call around 11am, informing them that three workers were trapped inside a building that had caught fire. “We sent our teams there within minutes and informed all the three fire stations--sectors 31, 15 and NIT--in the area to send their fire tenders to the spot. When the teams reached the building, the two floors had burnt down and three of the men, who tried to hide in a bathroom, had suffocated,” he said.
Police said that their teams cordoned off the area for search and rescue operations. After the fire was brought under control, they went inside the building and recovered three bodies. Samriwal said the bodies were sent to BK Hospital for an autopsy and were handed over to the family members on Saturday evening.
Police identified the deceased men by their first names as Satveer, Sunil and Ankit, all of whom belonged to Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Lal Kuan in Delhi. Police said all three graduated from Delhi University.
Amrit alias Pintu, the worker who survived, said that the four men were repairing batteries and testing them when one of the batteries exploded. “On Saturday, we repaired six batteries and placed them to charge when suddenly we heard a loud noise and saw fumes. Suddenly a fire broke out and other batteries started to explode too. I ran outside and my friends hid themselves in the bathroom, thinking that the fire will subside within minutes,” he said.
Family members of the deceased men alleged that there was no firefighting equipment in the workshop and no fire exit in case of an emergency. They demanded strict action against the factory owner and compensation.
-
Fast-track Rozgar Budget initiatives, Sisodia tells officials
Deputy chief minister and Delhi's finance minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting on the government's Rozgaar budget on Saturday and asked officials of the cornered departments to expedite the project proposals for redevelopment of markets, introducing food truck and cloud kitchen policies and so on. The select committee constituted earlier in the month for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria.
-
Home owners of Chintels Paradiso meet builder, raise demands
Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday met representatives of the developer, who developed the housing complex, and pressed their demands with regard to maintenance charges, expenditures being carried out from the maintenance fee and setting up a 33kV substation. Residents also demanded that documents pertaining to the condominium be handed over to the RWA and called for expediting the structural audit being carried out at the housing complex by experts of IIT Delhi.
-
Villagers plan second protest against toll levy in Ghamroj on May 29
Residents of villages along Sohna Road have decided to hold another protest at Ghamroj toll plaza on May 29 to demand exemption from toll for people living within 20 kilometres of the highway. Members of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti have started visiting 35 villages along Sohna Road to encourage villagers to join the protest in large numbers.
-
Yogi tells new MLAs to stay away from contracts, leases
Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked new members of the state assembly not to allow family interference in their work and chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted them to stay away from the awarding of contracts and leases. They should have a positive attitude while serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, the two leaders said. Yogi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and one-term MLC.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Swatantra Dev Singh’s elevation shows BJP’s Kurmi focus for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The appointment of state's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, 58, as the leader of the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is being seen as the party's outreach in the buildup to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls towards such non-Yadav OBC communities among whom the BJP doesn't have an impressive array of homegrown leaders. Swatantra Dev Singh is a Kurmi leader, a numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC subcaste.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics