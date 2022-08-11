Five assaulted by club bouncers in Udyog Vihar; suspects held
Gurugram: A group of bouncers allegedly assaulted five people, including two women, outside Casa Danza Club in Udyog Vihar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. One of the women alleged that she was inappropriately touched at the entrance following which they were roughed up.
The victims alleged that when they raised an alarm and complained to the club manager, the bouncers started beating them up, inflicting severe injuries. They also alleged that the assaulters snatched their wallets, smartwatches, and cash.
A 32-year-old IT company employee said that he went to the club with his friends at around 2 am on Sunday. “While we were entering the club, one of the bouncers inappropriately touched my friend. When I protested, he abused me and started hitting me. When my friends came to my rescue, other staff members of the club joined him and assaulted all of us,” he said.
One of the women in the group said that the bouncer misbehaved with her and threatened to end her life when she raised an alarm. “They were beating my friend because he complained against the bouncer and asked him to behave. My friend was bleeding profusely and when I tried to shield him, they rained blows on me too,” she alleged.
Another man from the group of friends, a Delhi resident, alleged that staff members misbehaved with one of his woman friends when he visited the same club on Friday. “We did not lodge a complaint against them as they threatened us but our friends recorded the assault on their mobile phones,” he said.
Police said the incident was recorded by passers-by on video. According to Rajeev Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), police received a call about the incident, and a team was sent to the spot which took the victims to the hospital. “First-aid was given to all the victims and their medical examination was conducted. We recorded their statements following which a case was registered,” he said. The suspects have been identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, and Rakesh.
Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “A case was registered after the complainant alleged physical assault, inappropriate touching of his woman companion, and snatching of cash by the bouncers of the club. We have arrested the suspects,” she said. Police have also apprehended Lokesh, the manager of Casa Danza Club.
A case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment), 379A (snatching with hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspects at Udyog Vihar police station on Monday, police said.
Casa Danza Club has condemned the incident and denied the molestation charges. In their statement, the club has said, “ In the surveillance footage we have reviewed, there was no misdemeanour or untoward act.”
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
