Five booked for creating illegal colony on agri land

The police on Saturday booked five persons in Manesar for allegedly carving out an illegal colony on agricultural land in Rampur and Shikohpur villages on a complaint from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

The case was filed under relevant sections of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, said DTCP officials. Permissions or licence for the colony was not taken, said officials.

The police identified those booked as Ravinder, Dev Karan, Rajeev Kumar, Kuldeep and Sanjay.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that the land situated in khasra numbers 358, 359, 378/2, 377, 356/2, 357, 394/2/3 and 0//484, 485, 486, 487, 488, 514, 515, 517 in the revenue estate of village Shikohpur under Manesar was being developed into an unauthorised colony, with an office constructed and roads being erected.

“No permission has been taken to develop this colony and despite a notice being issued to them, the construction and other works were not stopped. As such, a complaint was lodged with the police and a case was registered,” said Bhath, adding that the landowners were previously asked to restore the land, but failed to take any corrective measures.

In the last two months, this is the fourth case registered by the police on the complaint of DTCP against illegal colonies on agricultural land. “Some people tried to take advantage of lockdown, but we have taken action against them,” said Bhath.

Earlier on Friday, the department demolished an additional floor of a house constructed in violation of norms and warned of action. “Action would be taken against all house owners, who have built or trying to build floors without permission,” said Bhath.