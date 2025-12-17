Fog-linked crashes prompt Gurugram police to tighten checks on e-ways

Following three near-fatal accidents reported on expressways in Gurugram on Monday due to poor visibility and dense fog, traffic police on Tuesday stepped up vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents, officials said. Traffic teams are deploying cranes round the clock to clear breakdowns and wrongly parked vehicles during early morning and night hours. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan directed traffic in-charges (TI) and zonal officers (ZOs) deployed on highways to increase patrolling and penalise drivers of heavy and large commercial goods vehicles found wrongfully parking along high-speed corridors, officials privy to the matter said.

Referring to the accident prevention drive during peak winter months, DCP Mohan said enforcement teams have been instructed to ensure commuters follow lane discipline and drive safely. “On-ground patrolling units are conducting routine inspections on expressways near Panchgaon Chowk, IMT Manesar, Kapriwas, Sirhol and Kherki Dhaula Toll Plaza during early morning and late night hours. HGVs (heavy goods vehicle) and LGVs (light goods vehicle) owners who are found intentionally parking their trucks illegally face strict action through challans and vehicle seizures,” DCP Mohan said.

Several people were injured in the three accidents reported on Monday. According to traffic police data, cranes are being deployed 10 to 12 times daily on major stretches, including Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48), Dwarka expressway, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Sohna elevated road, due to dense fog leading to accidents, vehicle breakdowns, wrongful parking and emergencies.

“At least two Hydras and fourteen other cranes are being run around the clock to remove vehicles from carriageways that are either illegally parked or broken down in accidents and emergencies. Six dedicated cranes remove illegally parked vehicles along expressways,” a senior traffic police official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials said multiple meetings were held in November between senior traffic police officers and transport associations to sensitise truck and heavy vehicle drivers against illegal parking. Traffic police have also directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to install metal railings and barricades at illegal cuts opened by locals on NH 48.

“Our teams installed multiple signboards at accident-prone spots on the Sohna elevated road last week, warning pedestrians and two-wheelers not to take shortcuts on the high-speed corridor and to instead take a safe route for road crossings through footover bridges in between the stretch,” another senior traffic official said.

DCP Mohan said commuters are being advised to maintain a safe distance and keep speeds below 50 kmph in dense smog conditions. No fatal accidents were reported on Gurugram expressways on Tuesday.

Under the Sanjaya App initiative to identify accident-prone areas, 50 people lost their lives at 32 identified black spots in Gurugram between January and November this year.