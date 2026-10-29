Food safety officials flag adulteration risks in khoya, paneer ahead of Diwali
Food safety officials are scrutinising supplies of khoya sourced from Alwar in Rajasthan and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, along with paneer manufactured in Haryana’s Nuh district, ahead of Diwali amid concerns over adulteration in milk-based products
Food safety officials are scrutinising supplies of khoya sourced from Alwar in Rajasthan and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, along with paneer manufactured in Haryana’s Nuh district, ahead of Diwali amid concerns over adulteration in milk-based products.
Officials said khoya from Alwar and Saharanpur is supplied to markets in and around Gurugram. The product, widely used in preparing sweets, can be adulterated with cheaper fats, starch and other non-dairy ingredients.
In September, authorities seized and destroyed around 7,600kg of suspected adulterated paneer during inspections of manufacturing units in the Punhana area of Nuh. Refined palm oil, soybean, fabric whitener, industrial-grade bleaching agents and white poster colour were found on the premises. Samples were collected for laboratory testing.
Dr Deepak, food safety officer, Gurugram-2, said synthetic paneer could be manufactured using vegetable fats, soybean ingredients and milk powder instead of conventional dairy ingredients.
“Such products may be sold as ordinary paneer, misleading consumers about what they are eating,” he said.
Haryana imposed a one-year prohibition on analogue or non-dairy paneer in August, restricting its manufacture, storage, distribution and sale in the state.
Officials said adulteration was also a concern in other food products, including ghee, where cheaper vegetable fats or vanaspati could be used to replace milk fat.
Deepak also flagged adulteration of edible silver leaf, or varq, used to decorate sweets, and the use of unauthorised colours in food products. He said food colours were permitted only in specified categories and within prescribed limits.
Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, selling substandard food can attract a penalty of up to ₹5 lakh, while misbranding can attract a fine of up to ₹3 lakh. Selling unsafe food can lead to imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to ₹3 lakh even if consumption does not result in injury. More severe penalties apply in cases involving injury or death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.