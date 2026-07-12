Forest department to demolish 21 illegal encroachments on Ghamroj forest land

The Haryana forest department is preparing to launch a demolition drive against illegal constructions on protected forest land in Gurugram after issuing notices to 21 illegal encroachments, officials said.

Officials said several occupants have already started demolishing the illegal structures voluntarily after receiving the notices. They added that 18 of the identified encroachments are located in the Ghamroj area, including a mosque, a school, a church, three non-government buildings, and several other structures built without permission on protected forest land.

Those served notices were given time to remove the encroachments voluntarily within a stipulated period, officials said. Once the notice period expires, the remaining structures will be demolished with assistance from the district administration and other enforcement agencies.

“People were issued notices and given time to remove the illegal constructions themselves. If the encroachments are not cleared within the stipulated period, demolition will be carried out as per rules with the support of the district administration,” said Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer (DFO), forest department, Gurugram.

The proposed drive follows a forest department survey that identified illegal structures on protected forest land in Ghamroj. Earlier this month, the department issued notices to 21 encroachments, asking occupants to remove the structures before enforcement action.

Meanwhile, Dangi said the department will undertake a fresh survey after the ongoing plantation drive to inspect all notified forest land for fresh encroachments and violations, including illegal tree felling. Officials added that similar enforcement drives will also be carried out in other identified forest areas across the district.