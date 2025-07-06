Four booked for assaulting ASI, looting service gun in Gurugram

At least four unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), ransacking his car and then looting his loaded service pistol when he had tried to intervene in a brawl causing road block on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway service lane in Bilaspur, police said on Saturday. Three of the suspects involved in the incident were detained on Saturday. (ARCHIVES)

Investigators said that the incident took place at 10.20pm on Thursday when ASI Lalit Kumar had reached near Sidhrawali. Kumar was the gunner of an additional district judge posted in Rewari and was returning to his residence in Nuh when the incident took place, said police.

Three of the suspects involved in the incident were detained on Saturday by the Manesar crime branch unit, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

“Their identities are being verified. The team was carrying out raids at several locations to nab others involved in the incident and also to recover the ASI’s service pistol and ammunition,” said Kumar.

Police officials said that the ASI was stuck on the service road due to the brawl going on between a group of men which had also halted traffic movement. As the ASI was in a hurry, he got out of his car and scolded the suspects to move away to clear the road for traffic movement.

Investigators said that instead of fleeing after spotting an armed police official, the suspects assaulted him and ransacked his car. They also looted his service pistol along with 10 live cartridges before fleeing in a white Maruti Swift car from the spot.

On complaint of the ASI, an FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 3(5) (common intention), 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 324 (4) (Mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹ 20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bilaspur police station on Friday.