Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Four illegal farmhouses in Aravallis razed, 4 more to be demolished soon

Four illegal farmhouses in Aravallis razed, 4 more to be demolished soon

gurugram news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 12:06 AM IST

There was no opposition from the owners and the demolition drive was carried out peacefully with the help of two earth moving machines, said Karamvir Singh Malik, range officer, Gururgam, who carried out the demolition

A JCB machine demolishes a farmhouse in Gwal Pahari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
A JCB machine demolishes a farmhouse in Gwal Pahari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
ByAbhishek Behl

The Haryana forest department on Tuesday demolished four farmhouses in Gwal Pahari village in the Aravallis, officials said, adding these farmhouses (ranging from 1 to 5 acres, totalling 14 acres) were constructed on forest land notified under sections four and five of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) Act without any permission from the competent authority.

“There was no opposition from the owners and the demolition drive was carried out peacefully with the help of two earth-moving machines. The landowners were given show-cause notices earlier to clear the structures as these were constructed in violation of rules. But since they did not do so, we had to take action,” said Karamvir Singh Malik, range officer, Gururgam, who carried out the demolition.

The farmhouses were demolished in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, which had directed the Haryana government in July to clear all constructions and encroachments in the forests of Aravallis, said officials.

Malik said the team reached the spot at 12pm and used earth-moving machines to demolish the buildings and boundary walls. Eight structures had been built on these farmhouses along with the boundary walls, said officials. There are four to five more such illegal farmhouses in the same area which will be demolished soon, they added.

On October 20, the forest department demolished three farmhouses in Gwal Pahari and on October 19, it razed six illegal farmhouses in the same area, said officials.

Apart from the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT ) on September 22, 2021, also directed the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to remove encroachments and illegal construction in the Aravallis. In its latest direction dated December 9,NGT asked the chief secretaries of both states to review the action taken in this matter quarterly.

According to the forest department’s estimates, there are 500 illegal farmhouses in the Aravallis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out