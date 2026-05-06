Four UP policemen, one civilian killed in KMP Expressway crash

Five people, including four policemen from Uttar Pradesh and a civilian complainant, were killed on Tuesday morning after their SUV crashed on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said. Police said the Mahindra Scorpio lost control while overtaking and collided with a truck during the rescue mission. (HT)

The accident took place around 10-10.30am in the Tauru area when the vehicle allegedly lost control while attempting to overtake and rammed into a heavy vehicle ahead, officers said. The impact was severe, and all five occupants died on the spot, they added. The deceased were part of a Jalaun police team travelling from Orai Kotwali to Haryana to trace a kidnapped person, officers said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the personnel, posted at Orai police station in UP’s Jalaun district, were travelling towards Palwal in a Mahindra Scorpio when the driver lost control. Police suspect the SUV crashed into the rear of a truck, though no other vehicle was found at the spot.

The victim in the kidnapping case, identified as Brijendra, is from Haryana and had been farming in Orai on leased land along with Amrik Singh, the complainant in the case. After registering the kidnapping case, police tracked the victim’s location through surveillance and proceeded to Haryana in a private SUV to rescue him.

The deceased policemen were identified as sub-inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav (32), resident of Kannauj district in UP; sub-inspector Satyabhan Singh (52), resident of Kasganj, UP; constable Ashok Kumar (28), resident of Banda district, UP; and constable Pardeep Kumar (30), resident of Rae Bareily, UP. Pardeep Kumar was posted with the surveillance cell, while Ashok Kumar was attached to Orai Kotwali, officers aware of the matter said.

The civilian who died was Amrit Singh, also referred to as Amrik Singh, a resident of Bushera village in Sangrur district, Punjab, and the complainant in the kidnapping case.

Local police and highway patrol teams reached the spot after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. The bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination.

Tauru station house officer (SHO) Shish Ram Yadav said, “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.”

Officials said preliminary findings point to speeding as the primary cause of the accident, though other factors such as driver fatigue or mechanical failure are also being examined. Orai SHO Anand Kumar Singh lodged an FIR under Section 105 of the BNS at Tauru Sadar police station. In his complaint, Singh stated that the truck travelling ahead of the Scorpio braked suddenly, bringing it to an abrupt halt in the middle of the road.

(With inputs from Haider Naqvi and Madhumita Ghosh)