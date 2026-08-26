Free registration of electric vehicles begins in Haryana's Gurugram | Check what your EV is eligible for

-50% motor vehicle tax exemption will be given on on EVs priced above ₹30 lakh

-100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption will be given on new battery-operated electric vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The first electric vehicles under the new tax exemption system have been registered in Gurugram and Badshahpur Sub-Divisions, according to an X post on Deputy Commissioner Gurugram's X handle.

The Haryana government said on Tuesday that free registration of electric vehicles in Gurugram has begun, kickstarting the new policy providing tax incentives for EVs under buyers across the city will get financial benefits.

-The benefit covers electric scooters, autos, e-rickshaws and electric four-wheelers.

-SDM Badshahpur Sanjeev Singla clarified that the tax exemption will be available only for electric vehicles purchased and registered in Haryana.

-Vehicles purchased in other states will not be eligible for this benefit.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the initiative will provide financial relief to citizens while promoting clean, green and sustainable mobility and helping reduce pollution, according to the X post.

Meanwhile, no new CNG, diesel or petrol Light Goods Vehicle (LGV), with weight below 3,500 kgs (N1 category) will be permitted to be registered in the national capital from January 1, 2027 and across the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from July 1, 2027, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said last week, calling for a phased transition towards electric goods vehicles.

Issuing the direction, the CAQM said LGVs make up only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock in Delhi NCR but contribute about 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet, requiring action, HT earlier reported.

In the meeting, headed by chairperson Rajesh Verma, CAQM said the direction needed to be implemented across NCR in a phased manner.

“The measure has been taken in view of the significant contribution of the vehicular sector to PM2.5 emissions in Delhi-NCR and the disproportionately high particulate emissions from LGVs, which constitute only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock but contribute approximately 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet,” CAQM said in a statement.