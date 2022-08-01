Friday Jam 2022: Music, dance and dhamaal galore

Power-packed performances, dance and a little bit of rain are what marked the four-week extravaganza of the much-awaited Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam 2022. Returning to a packed venue after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic, Friday Jam, which has been elevating the music scene in NCR for several years, has become a platform that most musicians vie to perform at and where music junkies are assured of getting their fix of great tunes.

This season seven of Friday Jam was presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy. It had HTCity as its entertainment partner, Fever 104 and Punjabi Fever as radio partners and OTTplay Premium, an app that offers 12 OTTs, as its OTT partner. IPRS was the Live Performance Partner of this musical event that rocked NCR.

Friday Jam opened with a bang with singer Kanika Kapoor kick-starting this year’s event. The combination of her popular numbers with her amazing performance made it an unforgettable evening. The audience was left clamouring for more as Kapoor belted out her hit numbers, including Lovely (Happy New Year; 2014) and her latest offering from the movie Pushpa: The Rise – Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo, which was, by far, the most popular, making the crowd go wild!

The second week saw the crowd grooving to Rajasthani folk music by Kutle Khan Project.

The second week saw the crowd grooving to cool desi vibes as the Kutle Khan Project wowed Delhi-NCR’s audience using traditional instruments like the khartal. With musician Kutle Khan’s amalgamation of Rajasthani folk music with western musical heritage, creating a sublime fusion mix, it was clear why his tracks have an international appeal. Music aficionados were mesmerised by the performance that included traditional favourites and some Bollywood numbers with a distinct flavour of Rajasthani folk music.

Rocknaama band's performance made it an unforgettable evening.

Just when one thought it couldn’t get any better, Rocknaama set the stage on fire in the third week of Friday Jam with their sizzling performance of Sufi-rock. The crowd got to let their hair down after a hectic work week and rock their way into the weekend. The slight drizzle did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the band or music lovers.

Commenting on the event and the energy of the crowd, Arvind Kumar, GM Marketing, Dharampal Satypal Foods Limited, said, “Associating with HT DLF CyberHub Friday Jam has been a memorable journey. Pulse Candy is irresistible, just like the music at Friday Jam, and it was evident that the audience had a lot of ‘pulse deewane’ as the entire area echoed with the pulse tagline chanted by an excited audience. Our brand received a tremendous response from a very engaging audience. It was wonderful to see how people formed a beeline to watch the performances even when it rained.”

Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail, says, “Friday Jam not only brings artistes closer to the audience, but as a platform, it also introduces them to a variety of genres, creating an ecosystem that fosters growth of artistes across categories.” And Abhishek Advani, senior brand manager, Magicpin, feels, “There are some things that can be best experienced offline — a musical event is one of them. The HT Friday Jam was a great opportunity for us to showcase our offering, bringing the best of shopping and savings to people.”

Deepak Bansal, director, Cantabil adds, “We have been very excited to partner in Friday Jam by Hindustan Times. Music gives a rhythm to lifestyle and we are dedicated to present our clients with options for a progressive and luxe lifestyle that connotes successful living.”

Alas! In the final week of Friday Jam, the rain gods had their say and a huge downpour forced the cancellation of singer Rashmeet Kaur’s performance to the disappointment of her fans and Friday Jam regulars.

All in all, the seventh edition of Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam has been a smashing success. Presenting amazing performances from artistes across different genres of music, Friday Jam has music aficionados eagerly awaiting the next edition.

