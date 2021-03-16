IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST

The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning. Officials familiar with the development said that after failing to attract bidders in the two auctions over the last two years, four people have shown interest in the two plots and the team will start the auction process in Bar Gujjar village and Manesar industrial area at 11am.

KK Rao, the police commissioner, said that in January 2019, the district and sessions court had accepted a petition to attach the property of Singh, following which the process was initiated. “Last year, the family had got a stay from the court for both the properties. This was vacated by the court on March 2 this year, after which we again initiated the process,” he said.

Rao said that properties of all proclaimed offenders who are on the run can be attached through court and sold. “Before starting the process, 30 days are given by the court to the criminal to surrender in court or forfeit their property. This process is adopted only if the criminal is involved in heinous crimes or there is a danger to the maintenance of peace, and the law and order situation,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies come across various issues while forfeiting and auctioning properties belonging to gangsters. First and most important thing is clarity on the title of the property. Unless the title of the property is clear, it cannot be auctioned, officials said.

In many cases, relatives of the gangsters move challenge the forfeiture in court. In such cases, the agency has to hold the procedure as matter becomes sub judice, said an official with the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

Citing an example of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, late Iqbal Mirchi, whose three properties in Mumbai are worth around 500 crore, Rahul D’souza, former additional commissioner of SAFEMA, said, “Mirchi’s kin provided misleading information pertaining to the properties to the court to avoid the forfeiture. Because of this, the procedure got delayed and after agencies brought correct facts before the court and established that the said properties belonged to Mirchi, the procedure could be completed.”

In February and March 2019, the police held similar auctions but there were no takers due to fear of being attacked by the Singh. The police said that it is imperative to attach properties of wanted persons as soon as possible as they might sell their properties and disappear from their trail.

Singh is wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram and Rewari, where he is suspected to be hiding. The police had announced a reward of 4 lakh for Singh’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender in April last year. His wife, who is a sarpanch, is also absconding for the last few months, the police said, adding that they have written to the deputy commissioner to remove her from the sarpanch post.

Hitesh Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that all procedures, including putting up notices in public places and courts as well as advertising in newspapers, have been followed. “The auction will take place for both the properties and special deployment has been planned. Also, police protection has been provided to the bidders and we will ensure they are not targeted by the family or gang members,” he said.

The police said the initiative is to curb the financial muscle of criminals in the district. The financial value of Singh’s plots, a 1.3-acre one in Bar Gujjar and a 0.8-acre one in Manesar, is around 6 crore. If these properties remain unsold, the government can choose to rent them to generate revenue and the court will decide the date for the auction and other processes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man ends life due to financial crisis

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Facing a financial crisis, a man allegedly ended his life after consuming poison
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Three persons were booked after a video showing them brutally assaulting a 24-year-old man by holding him hostage was shared on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Regularising banquet halls on MCG’s agenda

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to take up the matter of regularising banquet halls in the city in its next House meeting, scheduled for Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seeks information on infra requirement for illegal colonies within a week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies to share information about deficient services and infrastructure within the next seven days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to protest fuel price rise

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A video of an incident that shows four workers having a narrow escape at the Dwarka Expressway worksite, when a girder they were installing fell as the cable from the launcher snapped, went viral on Twitter on Sunday, raising safety concerns among residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
gurugram news

‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shiv Dutt was among the four men who were injured when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a two-storey residential apartment in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on early Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP