Ggm: 15-year-old stabs Instagram friend to death on rivalry over chatting with a girl

A 15-year-old-boy murdered a 16-year-old boy in Gurugram’s Sector 40 late on Wednesday night, allegedly over resentment concerning the victim’s chat with a girl on a social media platform, police said on Thursday. Police said that the 15-year-old suspect was apprehended from Rewari within 16 hours of the incident. (Getty Images)

Despite being stabbed in the neck, chest and torso, the victim managed to run at least 250 metres into a residential road, before finally collapsing in front of a house where he died, police said.

The gruesome murder came to light at about 10.30pm on Wednesday when the owner of the house, in front of which the victim had collapsed, alerted the police after hearing screams and then spotting the boy lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of his residence.

Police officials who were part of the investigation, said that the 15-year-old suspect was apprehended from Rewari within 16 hours of the incident.

The 16-year-old victim, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was friends with the suspect, who lived in Rewari, for around two years on Instagram, police said. Both of them lived in Jharsa village in Sector 39.

Police said that after committing the murder, the suspect fled to his uncle’s residence in village Kasola in Rewari from where he was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

The dispute between the two stemmed from the suspect having befriended the victim’s ex-girlfriend on Instagram three months ago, said Rishi Kant, assistant commissioner of police (east).

“The girl also lived in Jharsa. However, the victim had also started chatting with her again which the suspect came to know recently and raised objection,” he said.

Kant said that the victim had initially assured the suspect that he will not talk to the girl again but continued to do so. “The suspect got to know that he was still chatting with the girl and confronted him,” he said. “On hearing this, the suspect hatched an elaborate a plot to murder the victim.”

Crime branch officials, asking not to be identified, said that the suspect stole ₹20,000 from his house and left home on Tuesday and stayed at a hotel. They said the accused switched cellphones after purchasing a new one for ₹12,000 in order to contact the victim. He also bought a knife from a shop in Jharsa on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he invited the victim to meet him at a park near the Sector 40 market, about 500 metres from his house, to drink beer.

A senior crime branch official said that the suspect did not make any phone call in order to not be traced, but instead arranged the meeting with the victim over Instagram.

“As soon as they met outside the park, the suspect pulled out his knife and stabbed the victim in the throat, chest and abdomen in quick succession,” he said.

The official said that till Thursday morning, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. However, a constable showed the photo of his body to a boy near the murder spot who identified the victim as a Jharsa resident.

“That boy took police to the victim’s house after which his identity was ascertained. The family member’s questioning and a blurred CCTV clip from the area of the stabbing led us to the suspect’s house who also lived nearby,” he said.

Investigators said that the alleged murdered fled to Gurugram railway station at night but failed to get a train to Rewari after which he came to Gurugram bus depot and boarded a bus to reach there from where he was finally arrested.

Police said that the victim had studied till Class 8 and was employed as a waiter in restaurants and wedding functions, while the suspect was a Class 10 dropout and used to drive an e-rickshaw.