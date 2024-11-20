Ggm cops crack down on Grap 4 violators, issues 4.2 cr fines

The Gurugram traffic police issued at least 2,537 challans for violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) between Friday and Monday night, imposing fines worth an estimated ₹4.2 crore, officials said on Tuesday. The crackdown targeted vehicles violating pollution control norms under GRAP Stages III and IV, with fines reaching ₹20,000 per vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act. Vehicles being checked before entering Delhi on Aya Nagar border at MG Road near Bio Diversity Park in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Of the total challans, 532 vehicles with Bharat Stage (BS)-III emission norms and 1,467 vehicles with BS-IV emission norms were penalised at locations across Gurugram. Additionally, 484 vehicles with expired pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates faced ₹5,000 fines, and 35 vehicles emitting visible pollution were similarly fined.

Traffic police also impounded 19 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 15 petrol vehicles older than 15 years for breaching National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives. “These vehicles will be sent for scrapping,” said officials.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters) Vikas, who goes by a single name, said stringent checking was being conducted across the Delhi-Gurugram border to prevent BS-III and BS-IV vehicles from entering the national capital. “DCP (traffic) Virender Vij is monitoring the day-long drives. Over 120 zonal officers and traffic inspectors have been deployed to enforce Grap-IV guidelines,” he said.

Barricades have been set up at key locations, including MG Road and Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, for round-the-clock checks, traffic officials said. Gurugram residents have been urged to verify their vehicle compliance before travelling, particularly towards Delhi, they added.

Under Grap-IV, only electric or CNG-fuelled vehicles, BS-VI diesel vehicles, or vehicles used for essential services are allowed into Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police also prosecuted over 6,000 vehicles for similar violations since Grap-IV implementation began at 8am Monday. Of these, nearly 4,900 vehicles lacked valid PUC certificates, 1,200 were BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel vehicles, and 146 overaged vehicles were impounded, officials said.