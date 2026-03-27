Ggm: Design of RRTS station at Cyber City finalised

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has finalised the design of the Cyber City RRTS station and submitted it to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Thursday. The station’s design for the proposed Namo Bharat train, set to run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi through Gurugram and Rewari to Neemrana in Rajasthan

The station’s design for the proposed Namo Bharat train, set to run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi through Gurugram and Rewari to Neemrana in Rajasthan, will be approved during a meeting chaired by the Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, on Friday.

An official aware of the matter said that GMRL needs around 1300 sq metres of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) land that falls in the alignment of the metro depot and this issue is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Officials said that GMRLwill also put forward the obstacles along the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk such as shifting of a sweet shop, a religious building, relocation of water pipelines, sewer lines, among others, during the meeting. The land availability pertaining to shifting of sweet shop, shifting of a religious ashram and CNG station are still not fully resolved.

Another key issue is the construction of the metro line along a three-kilometres stretch on Sushil Aima Road, where the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to construct a large storm water drain, said officials.

A senior government official said that GMRL has requested GMDA to complete the Leg-2 drain work in advance to facilitate metro construction. If the construction of both the stormwater drain and the metro line were to proceed simultaneously, traffic flow would be severely disrupted.