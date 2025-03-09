Ggm face worsening sanitation woes, MCG promises action

Residents across the district are facing severe sanitation issues as irregular sweeping leaves roads and public spaces covered in dust, garbage, and debris. Key areas, including Sector 56, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road, and Udyog Vihar, remain severely affected due to inadequate municipal services, causing inconvenience to commuters and contributing to rising air pollution, locals allege. Despite contracts mandating daily sweeping, residents allege gross negligence by sanitation agencies, leading to unattended waste piling up in sidewalks and marketplaces, they claimed. Garbage on MG Road near the wooden market in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

With complaints mounting, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg assured residents that inspections would be conducted on Monday and private agencies responsible for sweeping would be directed to clean the affected spots within two days.

The sanitation crisis is particularly severe in Sector 46, where residents highlight an acute shortage of sanitation workers. “Despite multiple complaints, the authorities only penalise contractors, but the fines are later waived off. A structured approach is needed, possibly by involving RWAs in sanitation management,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, president of RWA Sector 46. He noted that the sector, home to over 20,000 residents, has been assigned only 8–10 sanitation workers, which is grossly inadequate.

Similar complaints have emerged from Ardee City, where residents claim sweeping has stopped altogether in recent months. “The sanitation contract lacks clarity. Payments are based on cleanliness but do not specify worker strength, equipment, or vehicle requirements. Cleanliness is a vague parameter, and officials justify inaction by blaming the fall season. However, fallen leaves need to be cleaned, and authorities must ensure that sanitation is not neglected,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident.

In New Palam Vihar Phase 1 and Sector 110, thick layers of dust covering roads have created severe health hazards, residents claim. “With every passing vehicle, dust clouds rise, leading to respiratory problems and an unhygienic environment. Children and senior citizens are the worst affected. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We urge MCG to deploy proper cleaning staff, use water sprinklers, and ensure regular maintenance to protect public health,” said Bharat Nain, a Sector 110 resident.

Residents of Sushant Lok 2 and 3 (sectors 56 and 57) have also raised concerns over irregular sweeping since MCG took over sanitation services in 2022. “Either there was no work order for sanitation, or when one existed, manpower allocation remained extremely low. In a 350-acre area, only about 10–12 workers can be seen, and that too irregularly. Sanitation should be a routine activity, not a one-time effort before surveys. Moreover, fallen leaves are left unattended in parks and green belts, and no one takes responsibility for their removal,” said Sudakshina Laha, general secretary, RWA Sushant Lok 2 and 3.

In Sector 109, meanwhile, large portions of the road remain covered in dust and garbage due to municipal neglect. “The stretch from Sector 106/109 T-point to New Palam Vihar is in a terrible state, particularly along the boundary walls of Sobha International City and Brisk Lumbini. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken,” said Manish Grover, a resident.

In response, commissioner Garg assured prompt addressal of these issues and added, “We will take action against those who do not keep the streets clean and will penalise them.”

MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg interacts with residents of Sector 55/56 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

MCG chief visits Sec 55/56, vows swift action on woes

Municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg visited Sector-55/56 on Saturday, accompanied by a team of officials, to address grievances related to waste management, sanitation, and construction and demolition (C&D) debris disposal. He assured residents that their complaints would be resolved promptly and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures.

During the visit, residents raised concerns over illegal garbage dumping in the area’s green belt, stating that it was causing severe inconvenience to those living nearby. They demanded the area be cleaned, secured with a boundary wall, and trees be planted to prevent further dumping. In response, Garg instructed joint commissioner Akhilesh Kumar Yadav and senior sanitation inspector present on-site to remove the garbage and install dedicated garbage trolleys to prevent waste from being scattered. Additionally, he ordered those two sanitation workers to be stationed near the trolleys.

Residents also highlighted the issue of regular dumping of C&D waste in the sector, alleging that construction debris was being discarded illegally. “Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had already initiated a tender process for the removal of C&D waste, and the issue would be resolved soon,” Garg assured residents. To curb unauthorised dumping, he announced that a 24-hour sanitation security force would be deployed in the area for monitoring and enforcement.