Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
GMDA allocates 83 Cr to build stormwater drains in key sectors

ByAbhishek Behl
Oct 24, 2024 07:57 AM IST

₹51 crore will be spent on constructing the main storm drain in Sectors 68 to 75, while ₹32 crore will be allocated for the storm drains in Sectors 112 to 115

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has allocated two tenders worth 83 crore for the construction of stormwater drains in Sectors 68 to 75 and Sectors 112 to 115, said officials. Residents in these areas have long struggled with waterlogging during the monsoon, as the sectors currently lack a master drain network, they added. GMDA officials assured that the construction will be completed within a year and will alleviate the annual monsoon flooding.

GMDA officials noted that the drains would help address waterlogging along the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
GMDA officials noted that the drains would help address waterlogging along the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer of GMDA, said that 51 crore will be spent on constructing the main storm drain in Sectors 68 to 75, while 32 crore will be allocated for the storm drains in Sectors 112 to 115. “Tenders have been allotted for the construction of stormwater drains in 12 sectors. Work will start soon for the construction of drains,” Bansal said.

According to senior GMDA officials, the work is set to begin next month, with the projects scheduled for completion within the next 12 months. The stormwater drains, once constructed, will redirect rainwater to the Najafgarh drain, preventing heavy waterlogging in the targeted sectors. The officials also noted that the drains would help address waterlogging along the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway.

In addition to these projects, GMDA plans to rebuild the stormwater drain in Sectors 17/18 due to damage in several areas. An estimated 15 crore will be spent on the repair and reconstruction of this drain, said GMDA officials.

